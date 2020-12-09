Peabody wins third straight state title

In its 100th year of football, Peabody High School capped another magnificent season with its third straight TSSAA Class 2A state championship Saturday, defeating Meigs County 35-13.

“It is awesome to win three state titles in a row,” said Peabody head coach Shane Jacobs. “I think it says a lot about this town and how committed it is in supporting this program. It also says a lot about the program, the kids, and the parents.”

Senior Drequan Vaughn was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Offensively, Vaughn carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded four tackles, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one pass break-up.

Peabody completed its second perfect season in a row, finishing the year 14-0. This year’s senior class amassed a 43-1 varsity record over three years.

