Stephen Anthony Russell

Funeral services for Stephen Russell Jr., 40, of Medina, Tenn. were conducted on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the north chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Bro. Wade Cash officiating. Burial followed at Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family received friends on Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Russell was born October 29, 1980 in Jackson, Tenn. to Brenda Pierson and the late Stephen Russell Sr.

He graduated from Southside High School in 2000 and worked for Maxim Healthcare. Additionally, Mr. Russell was the sportswriter for the Humboldt Chronicle. Mr. Russell loved God, his family, music and sports; especially his Tennessee Titans.

Mr. Russell is survived by his loving wife, Amber; children, Logan and Mylei; brother, Christopher Russell; sisters, Ashley Russell, Lauren Bivens and Rachel Bivens; mother, Brenda Pierson; and grandmothers, Betty Lacy and Marion Russell.