MayDell Kelley

Mrs. MayDell Kelley, in her 89th year peacefully passed away in her sleep, at her home on Tuesday November 17, 2020.

Mrs. Kelly was the beloved wife of the late Albert J. Kelley; and dear sister of the late Curtis Dabbs, Hazel Davis and Merle McKnight

She was the much loved mother of Judy Kelley Bradford (Clifford), Deborah Kelley Coleman and Jerry W. Kelley (Dawn); cherished grandmother of Lisa Cannady Webb, Steve Cannady (Penni), Jacob Coleman, Maggie Coleman, Cherie Patterson (Jeremy), Jennifer Moody (Bobby), Blair Kelley and Jeremy W. Kelley; great-grandmother of Cole, Allison (Ally), Jordan, Presley, Ryder, Kyndle, Hayden, Haley, Harley, Dalton and Averie; great-great-grandmother of the late Isabella Mutter; and will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Kelly was a faithful member of Old Gibson Primitive Baptist Church.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kelley were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation was Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m. She was laid to rest at Old Gibson Primitive Church Cemetery following the services.