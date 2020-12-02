Kay Hamm

Mrs. Kay Hamm, 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Medina, Tenn.

She was born on August 21, 1944 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Billy Rhodes and Eva Forsythe Rhodes.

Mrs. Hamm was raised in the Three Way community and attended high school at Northside High School. She attended Lambuth University and was a certified small plane pilot. Mrs. Hamm retired from H & M Construction in Jackson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hamm was preceded in death by her husband, James Martin Hamm; daughter, Michelle Blackwell Carey; brother, Bill Rhodes; two sisters, Elizabeth McLeary and Sue Jackson; grandson, Luke Carey; niece, Janelle Rhodes Evans; and step-mother, Aulene Rhodes.

She is survived by two brothers, Robin Rhodes and Pat Rhodes; grandson, Caleb Carey; nieces, Gina Pearson and Kimberly Horner; and nephews, Tim Jackson, Patrick Rhodes, Barton McLeary, Don McLeary, Ben McLeary and Phillip McLeary.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at White Rose Cemetery.