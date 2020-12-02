Joanne Moore Jones

Born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1930, Mrs. Joanne Moore Jones was known for her spirit of charity, kindness and benevolence shown throughout her life to her family, friends and community in Gibson County, Tenn.

A Milan, Tenn. native, Mrs. Jones influenced hundreds of students as a public school teacher in Milan and Humboldt, Tenn. for approximately 36 years, retiring in 1992 and residing near Humboldt and Gibson Wells with her husband, Richard Jones.

Mrs. Jones, 89, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after being injured in a fall at her home two days earlier.

A private, graveside service for family was held Monday, November 30 at Milan’s Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Dan Camp, former pastor, Milan First United Methodist Church, presiding.

A 1948 graduate of Milan High School, where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen, Mrs. Jones earned a degree in education at the University of Tennessee and a Master’s at Murray State University.

Throughout her life, Mrs. Jones was active in leadership roles at Milan First United Methodist Church and Follis Chapel United Methodist Church near Trenton. She served many years as a volunteer and board member at the Milan Mustard Seed goodwill agency, an organization which her mother, Norine Moore, helped establish. A passionate reader and follower of current events, Mrs. Jones was a member and host of a local book club group. She was also an enthusiastic gardener and lover of the arts, working several years as a volunteer in stage shows performed by Nite Lite Theatre of Gibson County.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by parents, Norine Bramley Moore and John Butler “J.B.” Moore of Milan; son, Michael Pillow; daughter, Deborah Pillow Ladenstrom; and grandson, Jay Allen.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Jones of Humboldt, and sister, Mary Moore Collins (Fred) of Milan; son, McLean (Meredith); and children, Lamar and Carmen of Nashville; three daughters, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: daughter, Susan Pillow Short (Steve) of Milan and their children, Rachel Short Minton of Flagstaff, Ariz. and Jessica Short of LaVergne, Tenn., daughter, Kathi Pillow Prather (Bill) of Union City, Tenn. and their children, Brittany Prather Cole (Trent), grandchildren, Tanner Cole and Naomi Cole of Union City; and William Seth Prather (Lyndsey) and children Pyper Prather and Kyzer Prather of Union City; daughter, Charlotte Jones Wiseman (Paul) and their daughter, Addie Wiseman of Memphis, Tenn.; and grandson, Blake Steed of Memphis; daughter, Deborah’s husband Tomas Ladenstrom of Sweden, and grandchildren, Chance Harris and Shane Harris of Memphis, and Dustin Harris (Leah) and daughter, Madelyn Harris of Orlando, Fla., and granddaughter, Kaylie Harris of Milan.

The family asks memorials in her honor go to the Milan Mustard Seed (2027 S. 2nd St., Milan TN 38358; 731-686-1011), Milan First United Methodist Church (2000 Jones Blvd., Milan, TN 38358, 731-686-7431), or charitable organization of choice.