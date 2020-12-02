Jo Anne Roe

Jo Anne Roe, 87 of Gibson, passed away on November 16, 2020 in NHC Healthcare in Milan, Tenn.

She was born on March 3, 1933 to Clarence and Mildred Holt Alexander in Humboldt, Tenn.

Mrs. Roe married the love of her life on March 28, 1951 and they raised four children in Gibson, Tenn. She was a member of Northbrook Church in Three Way and she had worked at Martin Marietta until her retirement. Mrs. Roe loved going on missionary trips and went on several to Romania, Albania and South Africa. She volunteered for Hospice of West Tennessee, Humboldt General Hospital, Ombudsman for the Veteran’s Home and C.A.S.A.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Roe was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Roe; a son, Robert “Bob” Roe; a brother, Richard Alexander; a sister, Patricia Harvey’ and a grandchild, Ashley Bivens.

She is survived by three children, Betty Bivens (Roger) of Gibson, Regina Lynn (Dan) of Humboldt and Sam Roe (Dianne) of Midwest City, Okla.; a sister-in-law, Caroline Alexander of Portland, Ore.; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan “Raven” Roe, Stephanie Roe, Jennifer Gonzales (Ruben), Becky Mahaffie (Mark), Sami Lynn Roe, Michael Williams (Stacy), Karen Talley (Keith), Matthew Lynn, Jacob Lynn and Robert Lynn (Courtney); and 22 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service for Mrs. Roe were held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Northbrook Church. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens near Milan. Visitation with the family was held on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the church.

Bodkin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.