James Donald “Don” Manasco

Graveside services for Mr. Don Manasco will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in the Edison community of Gibson County with Bro. Kenny Perry officiating.

Mr. Manasco, 70, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after a brief diagnosis of cancer.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Clarence James Manasco and Mary Ruth Gordon Manasco.

After high school, Mr. Manasco served in the U. S. Air Force. He was the owner of Don Manasco Graphic Design and member of Humboldt First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his sister, Janet Manasco Demonbreun and husband Bob; nephew, Christopher Demonbreun; niece, Dr. Amy Barras and husband Chad; and great-nephew, Bennett.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to Humboldt First United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society or Feeding America.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.