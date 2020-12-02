Dymple Peterson

Dymple Peterson gained her “angel wings” on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

She was born on November 7, 1926 to Lola Bee Reeves Summar and James Cecil Summar.

Mrs. Peterson is survived by a brother, Eldon “Sonny” Summar of Kingsport, Tenn.; and sister, Ann Martin (Larry) of Medina. She was a beloved grandmother to six grandchildren, Rob Graning and Jennifer Seals (Bob) of Humboldt, Kristi Lindsey (Brad) of Medina, Julie McKnight (Kevin) of Brentwood, Phoebe James (Denis Cordeiro) and Alex Moosz Jr. (Aida) of Montreal; great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren, Coleman, Jessica and Hadley Lindsey, Julianna, Josie and Raleigh Seals, Mary Lawrence, Eliza and Hudson McKnight, and Lucas Delgado, Lola and James Moosz.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Evelyn Denney of Milan, Tenn.; brother, Robert H. Summar of Jackson, Tenn.; and husband, Roy Melvin Peterson of Humboldt.

Mrs. Peterson graduated from Peabody High School and attended Lambuth College. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Melvin Peterson and they enjoyed over 50 years together. They were blessed with two daughters, Judy Graning (Bob) of Humboldt and Jean Moosz (Alex) of Montreal, Canada.

She was a lifelong member of First Methodist Church of Humboldt where she belonged to Willing Workers Sunday school class and Wesleyan Women. She was also a member of Humboldt Music Club and Readers Book Club. Mrs. Peterson worked her entire life beginning with Allen Moore Chevrolet, Humboldt Hoisery Mill, Humboldt Canning Company, ITT Telecommunications and Jones Manufacturing from which she retired at the age of 75 after 34 years. She quickly found retirement enjoyable and happily lived independently until 2018 when she moved to Cades Center Assisted Living in Humboldt. Mrs. Peterson will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and for sharing her Christian faith with her friends and family for over 94 years.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 6 at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt with Rev. Bruce Little and Rev. Alan Grant officiating.

Arrington Funeral Home in Jackson will be directing. In lieu of flowers, please honor Mrs. Peterson’s memory with a donation to St. Jude.