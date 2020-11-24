Window decorating contest underway

Chamber of Commerce making the season festive for the holidays.

by Danny Wade

Practically everyone loves Christmas. Whether it’s time for family and friends, Christmas shopping, decorating the house or so many other things, Christmas is a magical time.

But for Humboldt businesses, it’s a time to show off their artsy side by decorating the store windows and participate in the Humboldt Chamber Window Display Contest. The contest has been an annual event the past few years.

Chamber Executive Director Amanda Love and Events Coordinator Beth Culpepper do a wonderful job of getting Humboldt in a festive mode during the holidays. The window contest is one of many events that makes Christmas even more joyful.

“One of my favorite parts of the Christmas holidays is seeing all the beautiful and unique decorations – and this year we need it more than ever,” said director Love. “The contest always brings out some good-natured competition among the businesses. It’s not about the prize, it’s the pride in winning and making our city look more festive.”

The contest runs December 1 through 18 and is open to any chamber member. Non-chamber businesses may still decorate their windows with holiday cheer, but cannot be a winner in the contest.

This year, three lucky winners will be selected and walk away with some bucks in their pockets. But these aren’t just any bucks—they’re Chamber Bucks that are accepted just like cash at most chamber members businesses.

The grand prize winner will receive $100 Chamber Bucks, runner up and social media winners will receive $50 Chamber Bucks apiece.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, November 25. The window display should be completed by Monday, November 30. The chamber asks that the displays be family friendly.

For those who would like to participate but aren’t crazy about decorating a window, you may still compete as long as the décor is visible from the outside on the front of the business.

And for those who just don’t like to decorate at all, the chamber is sponsoring another contest where you can win prizes. Berry the Chamber Elf is back in town and he’s ready to start handing out great gifts to those who find him.

Where will he be? Berry the Chamber Elf will be hiding at chamber businesses in plain sight. He might blend in so keep a keen eye out for him. When you spot him, scan his QR code with your phone camera and fill out the contest form.

Chamber staff will be moving Berry around a lot for the next few weeks until December 18. He’s already out there hiding somewhere right now.

Winners will be drawn each Friday. Check out the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page to see if you are a winner.

In this time of uncertainty, there’s one thing for certain… people love the holidays and the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce is doing their part to make them merry.