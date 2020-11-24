Missing signs can be returned with no questions asked

By Crystal Burns

In the spirit of the season, City of Trenton and Trenton Special School District officials are offering the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of two Peabody signs the opportunity to return them without risk of prosecution.

On Oct. 12, the Trenton Police Department received a report that two Peabody High School Home of Champions signs had been stolen from the city’s Bradford Highway and Alamo Highway entrances. Smaller signs with the titles and dates of the school’s band, basketball, and football championships underneath the large signs were not taken.

The city and school district split the cost of the signs. The larger ones cost $115 each, said Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson.

If charged for theft of the signs, individual(s) could face misdemeanor charges of theft under $1,000, however, if the signs are returned to the police department on South College Street, the city and school district have agreed not to press charges. No questions will be asked, Cusson said.

“This is a matter of community pride and celebrating our high school students’ remarkable achievements,” Cusson said. “Some concerned citizens reached out to us to look for ways to have these signs back to their posts as soon as possible.”

Cusson said the generous deal won’t last forever. He encouraged those in possession of the signs to return them to avoid potential prosecution.

For more information, please call the Trenton Police Department at 731-855-1413.