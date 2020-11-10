Douglas Gray Parker III

Gray Parker has joined his dad, Doug, who preceded him in death six weeks ago.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Jane Parker; grandmother, LaOuida McKnight; uncle, Mack and wife Ronda McKnight; first cousins, Joni McKnight, Chas McKnight and Julia Lowry; and lifetime brother, Justin Fielder and wife Megan, and his beloved Cash, Warner and Hayes.

Mr. Parker was a 2000 graduate of Humboldt High School and later attended Jackson State Community College. During these years he was active in football, baseball and golf. He also earned his 2nd degree black belt in Taekwondo martial arts. He and his dad enjoyed all water sports and were avid duck hunters.

At age 12, Mr. Parker began working for Jerry Shaver at the Humboldt Sports Center. This led to a full-time gifted career in outdoor sports. He has been employed with the Beasley family at Bob’s Honda in Jackson for the past 17 years. He also worked free-lance powder coating and specialty mechanics. Mr. Parker began racing several types of sports machines, but he always preferred quads. His dad was always there as his crew chief, tire changer, mechanic and water boy; but, mainly his most loving No.1 fan. His shop is lined with trophies and plaques from races won over the years. Many wonderful friends and customers evolved across the U.S. Road and mountain biking were also a passion. He died mountain biking with his friends at Natchez Trace State Park, doing what he loved.

An informal celebration of life was held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the home of his brother, Justin Fielder in Lexington.

Mr. Parker was a member of First United Methodist Church in Humboldt.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.