Cathy Ann Reeves

Mrs. Cathy Reeves, 66, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Liverpool, England where her father was stationed serving in the U.S. Military. Mrs. Reeves was a graduate of Humboldt High School.

Mrs. Reeves is preceded in death by her father, William Jospeh McGill.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger Reeves; mother, Eleanor Sue Parker Goodrich; daughter, Stacy Forsythe and husband Ryan; and grandchild, who was her pride and joy in life, Kade Forsythe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.