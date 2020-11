Local Municipal Election Results

By Crystal Burns

The Gibson County Election Commission reported 30 provisional ballots. Results are unofficial until certified.

Contested Races

Mayor – Bradford

Dwayne Reynolds – 245

Ray Arnold – 201

Mayor – Dyer

Chris Younger – 669

Jim Hesse – 259

Alderman – Dyer (Vote for 4)

Michael Barron – 658

Jennifer E. Hughey – 591

Craig Blackburn – 532

Thomas A. Mikkelsen – 489

Timothy Belfiore – 284

Mayor – Medina

Vance Coleman – 1,010

Josh Youmans – 820

Mary E. Varner – 468

Mayor – Rutherford

Sandra Simpson – 288

Robert H. “Bob” White – 241

Medina Wine Retail Sales Referendum

For wine sale in Medina – 1,720

Against win sale in Medina – 489

Uncontested Races

Alderman – Bradford (Vote for 2)

Kristopher Hardin – 314

Dustin Williams – 301

Alderman – Medina (Vote for 2)

Samuel J. Gilley – 1,559

Vanessa Presson – 1,159

Commissioner – Yorkville

Jennifer Hurst – 93

Mack Zarecor – 87

Hollis A. Hanks – 80

Mayor – Gibson

Jim Hill – 147

Alderman – Gibson (Vote for 3)

Angie Arrington – 127

Billy Loflin – 120

Jerry Morris – 108

Alderman – Gibson Unexpired Term (Vote for 1)

Josh Meals – 145

Alderman – Rutherford

James Roach – 375

Annie Edwards – 349

Broeck M. Horner – 343

Danny Parker – 327

Mike Hensley – 320