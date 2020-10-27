Exchange Club to host Veterans Day parade, program

by Mindy East

The show must go on when it comes to honoring our veterans. They sacrificed so much for our country and truly deserve the recognition.

When the CDC guidelines went into effect back in March most people didn’t think too far ahead, but Exchange Club President Elna Blankenship did. Her first thought was what will be done this year for the Veteran’s Day program on Wednesday, November 11.

With COVID-19 guidelines still effective with mask recommendations and social distancing, members of Exchange had to come up with a new plan to host a Veteran’s Day program.

For years now the Veteran’s Day program has been held at The Church at Sugar Creek. Most years the sanctuary is packed with veterans, veterans’ families and spectators to show their thanks and appreciation veterans, as well as the hard work that goes into holding the program.

During the bi-monthly Exchange meeting Blankenship and members discussed what to do or if there would be a program at all this year. Of course the option of just not having one was not acceptable according to Blankenship. So the club and Gibson County Carl Perkins Center tossed around ideas and came up with having a parade like there use to be held several years ago.

On November 11, at approximately 9:30 a.m. the lineup for the parade will begin on 16th Ave. and Main St. and goes through downtown to 13th Ave. Parking is available on 13th, one block south on Burrow Street and in parking lots at Humboldt Public Library, Simmons Shoe Store and Bonnie’s School of Dance (all on Burrow).

Parade lineup includes Boy Scouts color guard, police department, fire department, anyone wishing to march (masks and distancing required), Gibson County Ambulance Authority, TN State Veterans Home van, VVA Chapter 1124 float and participants, veterans choosing to ride motorcycles and any others.

Marching participants may drop off at Central Ave. and Main St. to watch the rest of the parade.

A short ceremony will be held at the end of the parade on the steps of the Magnolia Manor. The chapel will open after the ceremony for viewing of the Veterans Day display including a video of veterans’ family members, branch of service flags and memorabilia table, overseen by two veterans. Masks and distancing required on entering the chapel for small group tours until 12 p.m. In case of bad weather, the ceremony will not be held outside. The ceremony has been prerecorded and will be inside the chapel.

Please make plans to attend the Veteran Day program on November 11 and show your support to the local veterans.