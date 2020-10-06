William Franklin Osborne

Mr. Franklin Osborne, 89, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Oakfield, Tenn. to the late W.L. Osborne and Sadie Plunk Osborne, and grew up in the Friendship community. Mr. Osborne retired from J. Hungerford Smith. He loved to have a garden and good conversation. For 50 years he served as a deacon at Latham’s Chapel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen Osborne; and sister, Pauline Reams.

He is survived by his children, Charles Osborne and wife Melissa, Jerry Osborne and Ellen Hill; grandchildren, Jessica Hill and Adam Hill; sister, Marie Jacquet and husband Junior.

Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Stegall officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until service time.