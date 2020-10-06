Rhonda Gay Christie

Funeral services for Mrs. Rhonda Christie were held 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Steven Fonville and Rev. Dan Tilly officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

Mrs. Christie, 44, passed away September 30, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Jackson, Tenn. to James Earl Kee and Sandra Kay Chandler Kee.

Mrs. Christie was a 1994 graduate of Gibson County High School and attended Tennessee College of Applied Technology where she received her TN Certified Pharmacy Tech license. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Christie; and father, James Earl Kee.

Mrs. Christie is survived by her daughters, Chasity Grace Christie and Anna Kay Christie; mother, Sandra Kay Kee; sister, Donna Reed and husband Timmy; brother, Jimmy Kee and wife Eva; mother-in-law, Bonnie Christie; brother-in-law, Kevin Christie and wife Dawn; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to: Benefit of Rhonda Kee Christie Fund, C/O Centennial Bank, 329 Old Medina Street; P.O. Box 479 Medina, TN 38355

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.