Agnes Virginia Forsythe Thompson

Mrs. Agnes Thompson, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the Replogle-Lawrence chapel with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Mrs. Thompson was born at home in Madison County, Tenn. to the late Edger (Buddy) Ivy and Bertha Annruth Crawford Forsythe.

She attended the local schools and grew up in the Three Way community. She was married to the late Vernon Ray Thompson for 75 years. Mrs. Thompson worked at several factories and finally Longs Nursery before retiring. She enjoyed gardening and became well known in the Jackson area for her buttercups, roses and manicured lawn. It has also been stated that she was a very good cook.

Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her son, Harold Ray Thompson; brothers, David, Joe Ed and Robert Gerald Forsythe; and sister, Nell Robertson.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her daughter, Peggy Ruth Arnold; sister, Margaret Long; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.