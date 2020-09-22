Margaret Lankford Gauldin, 93 of Humboldt, died September 19, 2020 at Humboldt Nursing Home.

She was born on November 30, 1926 in Jackson, Tenn. to the late Joseph Milton and Mai Russell Lankford.

Mrs. Gauldin was a long-time resident of Humboldt where she was an active member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was a past member of the Tuesday Bridge Club, 18 Book Club, West Tennessee Story Tellers, Exchangettes, among many others. She and her husband loved their travels around the country, especially a six-week trip to Alaska.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin O. Gauldin; daughter, Caroline Gauldin; and her sister, Sarah Anne Nichols.

Margaret Lankford Gauldin is survived by her daughters, Fran Williams of Humboldt, Tenn. and Nancy Speck (Floyd) of Dyersburg, Tenn.; grandchildren, Catherine Thomas (Ray) of Castle Pines, Colo. and Michael Speck (Becky) of Nashville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Valerie Thomas and Gavin Thomas of Castle Pines; and honorary great-grandchildren, Presley Goolsby and Austin Goolsby.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery. Friends may gather and visit with the family beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Building Fund of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1528 Presbyterian Dr., Humboldt, TN 38343

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George A. Smith and Sons of Jackson.