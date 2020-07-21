Gertrue Elizabeth McLemore Burrow Barr

Gertrue Elizabeth McLemore Burrow Barr, beloved mother and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020.

“True” was born on November 29, 1921 to James P. and Vera May Cunningham McLemore.

She was a graduate of Milan High School where she played basketball. After moving to Humboldt from the Milan Arsenal area, she held many jobs including five and dime clerk, seamstress at Brown Shoe Company, homemaker and Humboldt City Schools bus driver. Additionally, she owned and operated Barr Fruit Stand. She was an active and faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Mrs. Barr is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Ann Burrow (Jim) Fulkerson and Judy Faye Barr (Johnny) Price; her grandson, Ryan (Emily) Fulkerson; her great-grandson, Reid Fulkerson; as well as extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Burrow; her brother, Dr. James P. McLemore; and her husband, Lonnie Faye Barr.

A celebration of life service was held at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home on July 13, officiated by Bro. Bill Espy. Internment was at Rose Hill Cemetery. John McLemore, Peter McLemore, Jack Joyner, Hal Luckey, Denny Summar and Mark Stanley acted as pallbearers.