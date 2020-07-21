Charles Curtis Dennison

Graveside services with COVID-19 restrictions including social distancing, for Mr. Charles Curtis Dennison, 91, were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Rose Hill Cemetery with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating.

Mr. Dennison, a retired Baptist minister and member of the Humboldt Lions Club, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home in Collierville, Tenn.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean Dennison; a son, Steve Dennison and wife Teresa; a step-daughter, Susan Long; a brother, James Dennison; a sister, Patricia Chamberlain; three grandsons, Nathan and Shane Dennison, and Corey Long; and four great grandchildren.