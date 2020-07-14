Johnnie Laverne Gilmore Nicholas

Mrs. Johnnie Laverne Gilmore Nicholas “Big John” died peacefully at her home on the Space Coast in Palm Shores, Fla., on June 16, 2020, at the age of 90.

Mrs. Nicholas was born in Dyer, Tenn. to Bertie G. and Bessie DeFoe Gilmore on September 10, 1929.

After her father’s death in 1935, Mrs. Nicholas moved to Humboldt, Tenn. with her mother and two younger siblings. Mrs. Nicholas attended Humboldt City Schools, graduating in 1947. In 1948, she married the love of her life Robert Lavern (R.L) Nicholas from Humboldt.

She was a lifelong member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for 35 years. She had a deep love for her Lord and her church. Mrs. Nicholas had a long and varied work career. During her early years she worked at Wayne Knitting Mills. Later she enjoyed serving as the Director of the Milan Senior Citizens Center.

Mrs. Nicholas was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years; her parents; and nine siblings.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Nicholas Miles (Truman); a son, Robert Blane Nicholas Sr. (Stephanie); six grandchildren Tyler Miles, Blane Nicholas (Lindsie), Lindsey Nicholas, Brian Jackson, Tristan Jackson and Elaina “Lanie” Jackson; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Simmons, Ryker Blane Nicholas and Timothy “Timmy” Jackson; five sisters-in-law, Jean Doyle, Jane Wall, Gracie Fewell, all of Humboldt, June Gilmore of Peoria, Ill., and Mae Gilmore of Gadsden, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Nicholas, known to many as Big John, touched the hearts of all who knew her, and she will forever live on in each of them.

Public visitation with social distancing with the Nicholas family will be Friday, June 26, 2020 in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. A private family service will be held in light of social distancing.