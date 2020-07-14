James Donald Arnold

Funeral services for Mr. Don Arnold were held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Stutts and Gerry Brittain officiating. Burial followed in Parkburg Cemetery in Pinson, Tenn.

Mr. Arnold, 69, passed away July 10, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. He was born in Jackson, Tenn. to J.D. Arnold and Willie Mae Wheeler Arnold Hibbett.

Mr. Arnold retired from Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after 33 years of service as a physical therapy tech. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his father; son, Dale Arnold; one brother; and one sister.

Mr. Arnold is survived by his wife of 16 years, Alese Harris Arnold; mother, Willie Hibbett; daughter, Tina Arnold; step-sons, Andrew Pollock and Shane Hamilton; grandchildren, Devon McLain, Austin Arnold, Kaden Pollock, Lorilyn Pollock, Liana Pollock and Clayton Hamilton; step-grandchildren, Hunter Graves, Anna Graves and Lizzie Graves; and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kirkland Cancer Center Patient Needs Fund, ℅ West TN Healthcare Foundation, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301, or The Gideons.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.