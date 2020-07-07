Wayne Richard Hamilton

A graveside service with Military Honors, with appropriate social distancing protocols as recommended by the CDC and the state of Tennessee, for Wayne Richard Hamilton, 73, were held in Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery on Monday July 6, 2020 at 4 p.m. with Jonathan Criswell, pastor of Eldad Baptist Church officiating. Visitation with the Hamilton family was Sunday July 5, 2020, 3 until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton Funeral Home in Trenton, Tenn.

Mr. Hamilton was born in Brazil, Tenn. and graduated from Peabody High School. He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin before joining the United States Navy. He retired from Windsor Forrester Corporation in Milan, Tenn. as a tool and die Maker and died at home in Humboldt, Tenn. surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sharron Potts Morris Hamilton; daughters Kimberly Hamilton Dilden (Joe) and Jessica Banks of Jackson, Tenn.; son Hunter Hamilton (Ashley) of Lynchburg, Va.; step-sister Becky Bowers (Nick) of Gibson, Tenn.; grandchildren Savannah Banks, Grant Banks and Seth Dilden, all of Jackson, Tenn.

Mr. Hamilton is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lula Hamilton; son, Richard Paul Hamilton; step-son, Marvin Lee Morris; and brother, Johnny Hamilton.

Richard served in the United States Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Forrestal and the U.S.S. Intrepid. He was a machinist, a gunsmith, a master gardener, an avid traveler, a devoted fisherman and hunter, a wonderful husband and father, and a loving “Pappy” to his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or church of choice.