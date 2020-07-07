Elizabeth L. Crandell

Elizabeth “Betsy” L. Crandell, 69, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., wife of Edward Oliver Crandell IV, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Memorial service was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Point Hope United Methodist Church. Entombment at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens was private. Arrangements were entrusted to J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

Mrs. Crandell was born August 5, 1950 in Knoxville, Tenn., daughter of Betty Jane Cate Lytton and the late James O. Lytton. She graduated from University of Georgia, majoring in child development and was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. Mrs. Crandell retired as a special education teacher and administrator for Special Education Services. She was a member of Point Hope United Methodist Church.

She is survived by husband, Ed Crandell of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; mother, Betty Cate Lytton of Jackson, Tenn.; daughter, Bethany Crandell Goodier (Christopher Gill Goodier) of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Jeannie Lytton Luckey (Rege Keenan Luckey) of Humboldt, Tenn.; grandchildren, Carson Elizabeth Goodier and Grayson Gill Goodier both of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Osborne Lytton; and sister, Jamie Catherine Lytton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 www.psp.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 www.stjude.org/donate.