Dean Rice

Graveside services for Mrs. Dean Rice, 88, with COVID-19 and social distancing rules, were held on Friday July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Center Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Rice, a homemaker and member of Center Baptist Church, passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at her home in Trenton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Rice.

Mrs. Rice is survived by two daughters, Connie Wyatt and husband Mark, and Hope Perry and husband Bill, both of Hernando, Fla.; a son, Stacy Rice and wife Elizabeth of Humboldt, Tenn.; two sisters, Patsy Wilson of Osceola, Ark. and Martha Bernardi of Woodale, Ill.; a brother Ed Cotham of Southhaven, Miss.; three grandchildren, Logan Rice, Emma Rice and Jonathon Legue; and four great-grandchildren, Jenson Rice, Mia Jane Rice, Haydon Legue and Mason Legue.