Regina Crowder

Graveside services for Ms. Regina Crowder were held 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Cairo Cemetery.

Ms. Crowder, 70, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

She was born in Crockett County to the late Houston E. Butler, Sr. and Frances Moore Butler. Ms. Crowder was a graduate of Union University in Jackson and was a longtime educator in the Memphis City School System.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew Crowder and Keith Hall; brothers, Houston Butler and Brad Butler; sisters, Wanda Browning and Lisa Turnage; and five grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.