Aaron Richard Blackwell

Funeral services with appropriate social distancing protocols as recommended by the CDC and the state of Tennessee for Mr. Aaron Richard Blackwell Sr., 86, were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Old Gibson Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Blackwell, a restaurant manager, U.S. Navy veteran and lifetime member of the VFW, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Humboldt Health and Rehab.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Newt and Maggie Blackwell; two sisters, Katherine Kyle and Rebecca Blackwell; two daughters, Michelle Carey and Debbie Horton; and two grandchildren, Luke Carey and Cassie Langston.

Mr. Blackwell is survived by a daughter, Vicki Woolley; a son, Aaron Richard Blackwell Jr.; three sisters, Martha Ann Griggs, Sue Paschal and Mary Nell Gonzales; three brothers, David Blackwell, Mark Blackwell and Sam Blackwell; five grandchildren, Caleb Carey, Brandie Forrester, Aaron Richard Blackwell III, Nathan Graves and Kim Sykes; and eight great-grandchildren.