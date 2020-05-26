Michael Wayne Gregory

Mr. Michael Wayne Gregory, 66, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He worked in dry wall construction and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Mr. Gregory is survived by his wife, Shirley Trimmer Gregory; a son, Jay Gregory of Paris, Tenn.; two sisters, Tammie Deaton of Humboldt, Tenn. and Teresa Dennison of Jackson, Tenn.; a brother Malcom Gregory of Humboldt; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Mr. Gregory has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.