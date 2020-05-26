Doris Waldkoetter

Doris Waldkoetter, 86, of Hobart, Ind., returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after complications of Coronavirus.

She was born on March 25, 1934 in Gibson County, Tenn. Mrs. Waldkoetter was delivered at home with the help of a midwife for the exorbitant amount of 75 cents.

Mrs. Waldkoetter grew up in Humboldt, Tenn. As a child she worked in the fields picking cotton to help buy her clothing and shoes for school, along side her older sister and mom and dad. Around the age of 14 (which she successfully fibbed about), she began working at the Milan Tennessee Army Ammunition Plant, which was a manufacturer and distributer of army munitions. Later, in her 20s, Mrs. Waldkoetter began work at the very popular and upscale, LakeView Restaurant and Motel in Bemis, Tenn. She loved her job and the owners, Ruth and Harry Bond. The Bonds quickly became her second family.

She met her husband, Chris, on a weekend trip with a girlfriend to Shelbyville, Ind. in the year 1959. They were married in 1960 and work brought them to the bustling city of Gary, Ind. that same year. Mrs. Waldkoetter fulfilled her days as a wonderful homemaker and loving mother. In 2009, after the loss of her husband, Mrs. Waldkoetter moved to Hobart, Ind. She was very happy and content in her new home which was just steps away from her daughter’s.

Mrs. Waldkoetter loved any and all flowers. They beautifully adorned her dining room table, especially at Christmas. She has a complete and extensive photo collection of each and every one, which her family finds humor in. Mrs. Waldkoetter also had an extensive collection of bells gifted to her by her many loved ones, which she cherished with all of her heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris; parents, Jim and Lillie Marshall; best friend and loving brother, Billy Marshall; loving sister, Lorene Barr; granddaughter, Shannon Waldkoetter; and grandson, Sean Studler.

Mrs. Waldkoetter is survived by her daughters. Kimberly (Leo) Marshall of Hobart, Teresa (Ed) Fruits of Whitestown, Ind.; sons Mike Waldkoetter of Overpeck, Ohio and Mark (Holly) Studler of Frankfort, Ky. Her baby sister, Patsy (Terry) Boyd of Humboldt; her very special aunt, Peggy (Earl) Privitt of Humboldt; grandchildren, Amanda Marshall, Sharpe Marshall, Britnee (Adam) Davis, Michael (Emily) Waldkoetter, Krysty Waldkoetter, Joshua Waldkoetter, Aidan Waldkoetter, Sylvia (Cody) Adams, Jay Fruits, Dana Chrisman and Calen (Jennifer) Studler; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews who were so very dear to her.

A private memorial service for Mrs. Waldkoetter will take place at a later date, in which she will be laid to rest in Humboldt where her life began.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crisis Center, Inc.- Northwest, Ind.; St. Jude House Crown Point Family Violence and Prevention Center and Shelter; or the Gary Sinise Foundation.

