Humboldt High seniors honored with row of signs

Viking Drive lined with 74 yard signs, one for each graduating senior of the Class of 2020



by Mindy East

Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School has some new signs located on the front lawn. If you drive by the school you will notice 74 signs have been added. These signs showcase individual seniors of the Class of 2020.

On March 23, Governor Bill Lee mandated that all Tennessee schools be closed due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. Students were sent home with packets and teachers scrambled to figure out ways to continue learning at home.

But no one knew March 20 would be the very last day the seniors would get to walk the halls of their school. The students would miss their prom, games, making memories with fellow students, or to even say goodbye to the under classmates and the people that have mentored them through their final year.

Tamara Moore, who is an employee for the Humboldt City Schools, wanted to something to do something for these students.

“I got this idea from Facebook. I saw another schools’ principal organized and had signs made for his graduating class,” said Moore, who liked the idea but wasn’t sure how she could make that happen. “I spoke with one of my classmates and she suggested I post a fundraiser on our Class of 1993 Facebook page.”

On the evening of April 16, Moore created a fundraiser page to purchase signs for the Humboldt class of 2020 and by April 17 at noon the goal of $900 was exceeded. The donations came in from alumni students, community members, teachers and parents. The remainder of funds was used to purchase Class of 2020 key chains for the seniors.

Moore believes this is a great way to show some love to the students that missed out on their final high school days. These Humboldt seniors deserve to be honored and recognized. Take a short drive down Viking Drive to see the outpouring of support for the Class of 2020. Signs are placed in front of HJSHS on the front lawn.

Graduation is set for Friday, June 12 at the Barker Memorial Stadium.