School closing through end of school year

On Wednesday, April 15, Governor Bill Lee made a recommendation for all school systems to remain closed through the remainder of this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Humboldt City Schools will honor this recommendation and remain closed, according to director of schools, Dr. Versie Hamlett.

“In response to this action, Humboldt City Schools is finalizing its plan for student nutrition, instruction and other factors that will be addressed through the end of the school year closure,” Dr. Hamlett stated. “We appreciate your support and patience as we work together through this evolving time of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Hamlett said the leadership team met by video conferencing Friday morning and discussed the services and educational opportunities that will be provided for Humboldt students.

•Food distribution will remain on Mondays and Thursdays only from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Mondays, students will receive three days’ worth of food and on Thursdays, students will receive four days’ worth of food. Dr. Hamlett added that volunteers are always welcome.

•All learning opportunities are expected to continue through April 24.

•All non-certified staff will continue to receive regular pay as scheduled during this extended closure.

“As previously mentioned, our leadership team will continue to meet, review our pandemic response plan and provide preventive measures to keep everyone safe,” Dr. Hamlett continued. “In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, I ask everyone to continue to follow the general prevention guidelines.

•Wash hands often with soap, warm water and disposable paper towels.

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

•Stay home when you are sick.

•Cover your cough with your elbow or sneeze with a tissue.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

•Wear a mask in public settings and practice social distancing as much as possible.

Last Wednesday, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Governor Bill Lee’s announcement recommending school districts to extend school closures through the end of the school year and the creation of the COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force.

“I appreciate the governor’s recommendation schools remain closed through the end of the school year to protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans,” said Dr. Schwinn. “The coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving, and we are only starting to see how this pandemic is affecting our children.”

“Children being out of school for such a long time has significant implications for a child’s wellbeing and this poses a different kind of challenge for all of us, as communities and as a state,” said Schwinn. “There is critical work ahead, and I am honored to convene the COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force in the coming weeks to focus state and local leaders on the wellbeing of Tennessee’s children.”