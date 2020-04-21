Lending a helping hand, church donates truckload of food

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supports Helping Hand

by Danny Wade

A local church is helping bring blessings to people served by the Helping Hand of Humboldt. Last Friday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a large donation of food.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at the corner of Trenton Highway and Homer Craig Road in Fruitland, about two miles north of Humboldt. The congregation’s local leader is Branch President Tommy Hardin.

“All this food, over 800 cases, 15,500 lbs., valued at $20,000 comes from contributions from members of the church,” said Harden. “It was grown, harvested, packaged, loaded and driven here directly from the church’s Nashville Bishops’ Storehouse. It was paid for by church members through voluntary contributions of their time and money.”

Helping Hand’s staff and board members couldn’t be happier with this huge donation.

“I’m overwhelmed and so grateful,” Helping Hand treasurer Jocelyn Bundy said of the enormous donation. “We’re talking $20,000 of dry goods and toiletries.”

In order to deliver the food to Humboldt, Bundy contacted Tyson’s Tom McCue for assistance. Tyson Foods is a huge supporter and partner with Helping Hand. McCue scheduled a Tyson truck to pick up the food in Hendersonville, Tenn., north of Nashville and bring to the new Helping Hand facility on 22nd Ave. in Humboldt. The new facility was recently opened on March 9.

“We have experience with Helping Hand—they are a great organization,” Harden said. “This is a good opportunity to continue our relationship by providing food as they need.”

Hardin said this is not a one-time donation but will be an on-going project through the church. They hope to do this a couple of times each year. Hardin noted that this particular delivery is timely with so many families hurting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Latter-day Saint Charities is the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Hardin explained how the church provides food and supplies to those in need. “Its purpose is to relieve suffering, foster self-reliance and provide opportunities for service. Sponsored by the church, Latter-day Saint Charities follows the admonition of Jesus Christ to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, take in the stranger, clothe the naked and visit the sick and afflicted.”

Now in the new facility, Bundy said Helping Hand’s kitchen if fully running. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, lunches are going out the front door instead of being served in the dinning room.

Bundy praised the staff, especially new director, Sharon Hartig. Hartig hit the ground running and has great ideas and goals for Helping Hand of Humboldt.

Kim Arnold is the kitchen manager. Excitedly, Bundy said, “She can cook!”

A new position for Helping Hand is case manager where Jan Hubble fills those duties.

Jennifer Childress still oversees the thrift store, now renamed the Resell Shop. The Resell Shop typically takes all types of donations from clothing, to household goods, to furniture. You name it—they take it, literally everything. If people need it, the Resell Shops accepts it. Unfortunately with the coronavirus situation, Helping Hand cannot take these donations at this time.

“Latter-day Saint Charities has access to the resources of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes funding and local volunteer support,” Hardin added. “More than one million workdays of labor are contributed each year by volunteers in support of welfare initiatives.”

Latter-day Saint Charities sponsors relief and development projects in 195 countries and territories and gives assistance without regard to race, religious affiliation or nationality. Aid is based on the core principles of personal responsibility, community support, self-reliance and sustainability. Largely run with volunteer labor, it operates both independently and in cooperation with other charitable organizations and governments.

Hardin said the church also works with RIFA in Jackson and the Mustard Seed in Milan.

This is a huge boost for the Humboldt area and the people Helping Hand supports. Without donations, they would not be able to offer the quality or quantity of services they provide for those in need.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to the Helping Hand of Humboldt, you can mail a check to Helping Hand, P.O. Box 8, Humboldt, TN 38343 or you can call 731-824-1757 to donate using a credit card or PayPal.