B&G Bird & Burger canceled

Funding desperately needed

by Danny Wade

To quote the famous song by Queen, “Another One Bites the Dust” is the latest theme for a scheduled event in Humboldt. The Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt’s annual Bird & Burger Dinner has been canceled. Boys & Girls Club officials made the announcement last week.

“Due to the restrictions that face our nation because of the COVID-19 virus, the decision to cancel our annual Bird and Burger Dinner scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020 has been made,” said B&G Board President Tommy Goodrum.

Everyone in Humboldt knows the good work the club offers Humboldt’s children. It is a much-needed service. Without having the Bird & Burger Dinner, the club faces challenges when it comes to funding.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” Goodrum explained. “Our summer program that serves over 150 kids and is dependent on those dollars.”

Humboldt, as a community, benefits from the local Boys & Girls Club. Club members learn many skills through the various programs. Most of all, the children learn how to grow into an adult through respect, compromise and discipline. They learn what it means to be a valuable member of society and give back to the community in return.

“Your donations continue to be vital to our survival and each of you is encouraged to search your heart and help us continue to serve the young people of our community,” Goodrum added. “Please consider the examples of previous sponsor levels shown below as you think and pray for our club. We need your help now more than ever.”

Bird & Burger sponsorship levels:

Event Sponsor – $5,000

Platinum Sponsor – $2,000

Gold Sponsor – $1,500

Silver Sponsor – $1,000

Bronze Sponsor – $800

Individual Ticket – $100

Donations can be mailed to: Boys and Girls Club of NWTN – Humboldt Club, P.O. Box 851, Humboldt, TN 38343.

Support Humboldt’s youth and Humboldt’s future leaders by donating to the Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt. Every little bit helps.