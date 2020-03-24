Students learning at home instead of school classrooms

Teachers provide educational packets

by Danny Wade

With the announcement of Humboldt City Schools closing until April 6, some might think the students and staff are getting an extended spring break. Yes, in a way they are. But that does not mean students will not be learning.

Dr. Versie Hamlett, director of Humboldt City Schools, sent out a letter to all parents, guardians and school staff outlining measures being take during the shutdown due to COVID-19.

“Based on the guidance of Governor Lee and preventing the spread of COVID-19, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the entire school system—all HCS schools and administrative offices—will be closed through Friday, April 3, 2020,” Dr. Hamlett stated in her letter to parents/guardians. “This allows for cleaning and disinfection of all schools. Meanwhile, Humboldt City Schools asks that all stakeholders—students, employees, parents and community members—follow COVID-19 guidance as emphasized by local, state and national health care providers.”

Dr. Hamlett let parents and guardians know that education will continue, just not in the school buildings, but at home.

“In order for students to continue their learning at home, your child’s teacher has prepared the attached education packet,” as stated in Dr. Hamlett’s letter.

“Please make sure that your child works daily on items so that, when we return to school, teacher instruction can easily begin. If you have access to the internet, our teachers have resources available for all students. Students can access these materials through their Clever or Schoology password. In this packet, you will find needed login information.”

There are other education resources available online. Many of these can be found on Humboldt City School’s website, www.hcsvikings.org. On the homepage near the top right-hand side, there is a scrolling slideshow. One slide is titled “Educational Resources”. This link will take you to a page filled with dozens and dozens of educational webpages. There are over 150 links for students and parents to use. Some of the links may target certain grades for specific aged students.

Since every student in Humboldt City Schools receives free breakfast and lunch, Dr. Hamlett and school staff are making sure these children are taken care of during this these trying times. Breakfast and lunches to-go are available at all schools, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Locations are Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School, East Elementary School, Stigall Primary School and the old junior high gym on 20th Ave. near the intersection with Ferrell St.

Buses have been running routes throughout the city to make sure students who are not able to get to one of the school locations are still cared for and fed. Dr. Hamlett said there were 1,806 meals served last week.

“The district will continue to post updates regarding COVID-19 and any extended closing via social media, the remind app, Dojo, and the district website,” said Dr. Hamlett. “Your child’s education is very important to us, and we appreciate your assistance while our closing is in effect.”