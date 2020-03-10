School board to discuss director of schools

Update on superintendent search, reviewing Dr. Hamlett’s contract among agenda items

by Danny Wade

The search for the superintendent of schools is in the works. But no one knows when the candidates will be selected and the interviews will begin.

Thursday evening during the monthly school board meeting, hopefully plans, schedule and timeframe will be decided. One agenda item for the meeting is an update on the superintendent search.

Another agenda item is to review and discuss current superintendent, Dr. Versie Hamlett’s contract. Speculation around Humboldt is that some board members wish to terminate her contract or buy out the remainder of her contract. Dr. Hamlett’s contract ends June 30, 2020.

During last year’s September school board meeting, school board members Leon McNeal, Valeria Wedley and Terry Johnson voted not to extend Dr. Hamlett’s contract. Wayne McLemore and Mark Hodge voted to offer a 3-year extension.

Last month, the board voted not to use the services of Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) to find candidates for the next superintendent. With four of the five board members attending, only Hodge thought using TSBA was a good move while Wedley, Johnson and McNeal disagreed.

A few weeks ago, school board members held a closed-door meeting with attorney Chuck Cagle. Details of that meeting were not made public even though Hodge said the public deserves to know what was discussed. This led to more speculation and rumors spreading like wildfire around town.

Hopefully the public will know what Dr. Hamlett’s fate holds as leader of Humboldt City Schools for the remainder of the school year. And hopefully the public will know how and when the search for her replacement will take place.

Thursday night’s school board meeting will be held in the library at Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School at 6:30 p.m. All school board meetings are open to the public.