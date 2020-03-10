Hauling, recycling business creating jobs for veterans

American owned, veteran operated

by Mindy East

Spring is just weeks away and some people are starting to think about spring cleaning. Maybe it’s indoors or that old shed you can’t walk in anymore. It might be on your honey-do list and you just don’t know what to do with it.

Well, Daniel Witherspoon, owner and operator of JDog Junk Removal and Hauling West TN, could be the answer to take care of those unwanted items. The business is American owned and veteran operated.

JDog Junk Removal and Hauling is offering a rural curbside bulk pickup. They serve Gibson, Madison, Dyer, Carroll and Henderson counties.

JDog Junk Removal and Hauling is a service company that is strictly owned and operated by those who have served our country and is the only national franchise in the area that is licensed and insured, according to Witherspoon. JDog is more than just a junk removal company; they are creating jobs, empowering Veterans and giving back to the community. The company only hires veterans or their immediate families.

Many men and women join the military after high school. While some make it a career, others serve four years or even 10 years and then return to civilian life. Some of these men and women find themselves lost, or they don’t fit anywhere, while others don’t have the needed job experience. Often times, the skills learned in the military do not translate into specialized skills needed in the workforce. This is where JDog fills the gap.

Witherspoon medically retired from the United States Army in 2013 and bought into the JDog Junk franchise in June of 2019. The company has been around for about five years and has 200 plus franchisees across the country.

They will haul away all sorts of things from old couches, out dated household appliances, to tires, shingles and even old computers. There are a few items that JDog will not remove such as liquid paints, hazardous materials and household trash. Everything else beyond that is accepted.

JDog is an environmentally friendly and charitable company. Metal, paper and cardboard items are recycled, and items that can be repurposed are donated.

“We try to keep as much out of the landfills as possible, so if it is something that can be repurposed or recycled, that is what we will do,” said Witherspoon. “Other items such as couches, recliners, refrigerators, etc. that are still in useable condition are donated.”

If you want to get a head start on your spring cleaning, give JDog a call at 844-get-jdog (438-5364) or jdogjunkremoval.com.