Jack’s Family Restaurant coming to Trenton

By Crystal Burns

The Trenton Planning Commission met Thursday and approved the site plans for Jack’s Family Restaurant, which will be built at 2059 Hwy. 45 Bypass South in Trenton.

St. John & Associates, Inc. out of Cullman, Ala. submitted the plans, which call for a 4,139 sq. ft. building that is 20 ft. high to be built on 1.177 acres of land. Plans included demolition, paving, and landscaping. Landscaping includes Bermuda grass, crepe myrtles, and knockout roses.

“It’s going to be attractive,” said Danny Jones, Planning Commission member.

Building Inspector Ricky Bailey said the site plans were “some of the best” he had seen.

The site was formerly home to Milligan’s Landscape & Nursery. Jeff Johnson purchased it at auction in late 2018. As of Thursday afternoon, no new deed had been filed with the Gibson County Register of Deeds.

Bailey said there is no timetable on when construction of Jack’s would begin, but he thinks crews will get started as soon as it’s dry enough. He expects construction to move quickly, weather permitting.

City leaders are hopeful that the addition of Jack’s is just the beginning of retail growth.

“It’s exciting, and I hope we’re in here meeting about a dozen of these,” Tony Burriss told his fellow Planning Commission members. He made the motion to accept the site plans, and Jones seconded, with all members voting to approve.

Mayor Ricky Jackson updated the commission on potential housing growth on the horizon. He said if all goes to plan, Tyson Foods in Humboldt will hire about 400 employees for its new plant in December. Jackson said the city is already fielding inquiries about potential development.

“I’d be tickled to death with 100 new families in here in the next two or three years,” Jackson said.

About Jack’s Family Restaurant

The franchise opened as Jack’s Hamburgers in Homewood, Ala. in 1960. There are currently more than 145 locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Georgia.

Its website states that locations are involved in their communities – “Jack’s presence goes far beyond the walls of our restaurants.”

For more information, visit www.eatatjacks.com.