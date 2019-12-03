Christmas arrives in Humboldt

Holly Jolly Christmas

by Danny Wade

Have you ever seen a real, live reindeer? Or better yet, had the opportunity to pet one and feed it? Well, you are in luck because Santa Claus will have reindeer in downtown Humboldt during Christmas on Main Street.

This will be the third year for Christmas on Main Street. The first Thursday in December has always been a special time in Humboldt. It began several years ago with Christmas in the Park, which was held in Bailey Park. It was a festive evening highlighted by the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Christmas on Main Street is the revised version, just in a different location. Thursday, December 5, downtown Humboldt will be the place to be. The party starts at 6 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m.

Highlights of the night will include lighting up the Christmas tree in the Downtown Mini Park, pictures with Santa Claus and seeing live reindeer.

But there is so much more. Local civic clubs and businesses volunteer to make Christmas on Main a huge success. There will be fun stations on Main Street, which will be closed off to traffic. Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt will have a station where kids can write their letters to Santa and drop them into a big mailbox, destined to the North Pole. The Lions Club will man the popcorn booth. The Rotary Club has goody bags for the children after their visit with Santa. The Exchange Club will have reindeer food for the kids to take home and sprinkle on their lawns to feed Santa’s reindeer on Christmas Eve. Dynamix will help run the hot chocolate bar, which will also have cookies.

Members of the HJSHS band will provide festive Christmas music.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of Christmas tree.

Christmas on Main Street is a joint effort between the city of Humboldt and the Chamber of Commerce. There is no charge for the event, so come out and celebrate Christmas in Humboldt Thursday evening.

And if all this weren’t enough to get you in the Christmas spirit, then Friday and Saturday you will want to visit businesses hosting Christmas open houses.

Bargains galore will be available during the open houses. Simmons Shoe Store, Peoples Furniture, Creative Accents, Brasfield’s Jewelry, Humboldt Plaza 3, Alsobrook Art Supply, Strawberry Hill Nursery Landscaping and Gifts/Berry Southern Boutique, and the Farmers & Merchants Bank will all open their doors with holiday cheer.

Many of the open house locations will have specials these days only. Some will have refreshments as well. Due to each businesses’ store hours, some may be Friday only or Saturday only, but most will be both days.

Santa Claus will be downtown at the mini park Saturday, December 7 from noon until 2 p.m. Of course ole St. Nic will be available for pictures with the kids.

“I want to encourage you to shop locally,” said Chamber Executive Director Amanda Love. “Don’t drive out of town to do your Christmas shopping when you can get gifts for the entire family, including hand-crafted items.”

And if you can’t decide on one particular gift, there are always Chamber Bucks gift certificates available at the chamber office. Chamber Bucks can be used just like cash at several businesses that are chamber members. Chamber Bucks can be made to fit your budget with any amount.

Christmas is always the most wonderful time of the year. And with Christmas on Main Street and Christmas open houses, this week will be extra special.