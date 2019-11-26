Police seek donations for Shop with a Cop

by Mindy East

It takes the right type of person to be a law enforcement officer. Dealing with criminals often times requires them to be stern and even forceful. But there is another side, a softer side, to the men and women in blue.

The 2019 Shop with a Cop donation drive is happening now. Christmas is right around the corner and the Humboldt Police Officers Association is in need of your help this holiday season.

The HPOA brought back this event last year to help underprivileged children in the Humboldt community celebrate Christmas. Shop with a Cop also gives the officers the opportunity to engage with the community in a positive way.

HPOA understands the importance of working closely with the community and giving back to the children.

In order to provide this opportunity, they rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support. The HPOA asks that you help support this special cause by making monetary donations.

Lashlee-Rich Building Materials is just one of the businesses in Humboldt to donate this year.

“We are glad to support this great cause and help the Humboldt Police Department build a positive relationship with the youth of Humboldt,” said Ashley Culpepper, co-owner of Lashlee-Rich Building Materials.

All proceeds raised will go towards the 2019 Shop with a Cop that will take place December 16, 2019.

On this night, selected children with an adult will meet at the Humboldt Police Department for a light meal. They will then make their way down Central Ave. with a police and fire department escort to Walmart to begin checking off their Christmas wish list.

Without the assistance of community-minded individuals, this would not be possible. Last year, they provided Christmas to 20 children within the community. This year is no different. The HPOA’s goal is 20 children with $180 going to each child.

Every donation makes a difference, regardless of size.

“You cannot put a monetary price on the memories that are made, the relationships that are developed and the pure appreciation these kids have with Shop with a Cop,” said Sgt. Jonathan Wilson.

Donations can be turned into Sgt. Jonathan Wilson, Lt. Heath Smith or the Humboldt Police Department located at 1421 Osborne St. no later than December 6, 2019. Checks should be made to the Humboldt Police Officers Association. Donations will still be accepted after this year’s deadline and will be used for next years Shop with a Cop event.

“We appreciate the ones who have already donated to Shop with a Cop,” said Wilson. “We are not quite to our goal yet, so if you feel lead to donate, please do. Any amount helps.”