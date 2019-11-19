Helping Hand cooking up Thanksgiving meals

by Mindy East

For the past several years, a local charity has made Thanksgiving a day of joy and hope for those in need. Helping Hand of Humboldt will be doing their Thanksgiving meal a little differently this year and in the new location at 808 North 22nd Ave.

Every year, Helping Hand prepares around 600 to 700 take away Thanksgiving meals the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Emma Lindsey, Helping Hand director, said she feels like the old way wasn’t helping the ones that actually need this meal.

“This year, I want the less fortunate to come and feel like they are home,” said Lindsey. “I don’t want them to feel like this is a hand out.”

Helping Hand will serve a meal on Thanksgiving Day (November 28) at 1 p.m. It will be a sit down meal and self serve. Tables and chairs will be set up and food will be placed on the counter. There will be no carry out meals this year.

“I want them to come in, fix whatever food they want, the amount they want and sit down to enjoy their meal just like they were having a meal at their mother’s house,” said Lindsey. “I want the ones that do not have family, a home or even a place to cook a hot meal to be able to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal in a warm place.”

The men from Antioch Baptist Church will be smoking and deep frying the turkeys, pork tenderloins and hams this year. All the trimmings will be available too. Plans are to have dressing, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, desserts, drinks and possibly sweet potato casserole.

Helping Hand expects around 100 people to come in to enjoy the meal.

Volunteers and donations are needed and always welcome.

The churches and individuals that always bring or donate items each year can still do so at Helping Hand located at 609 North 9th Ave. in Humboldt. Donated items or prepared foods can be brought on Tuesday, November 26 and Wednesday, November 27 to refrigerate and reheat them to serve Thanksgiving Day.

Providing a Thanksgiving meal is just one of many services Helping Hand provides to those in need. They can always use donations, either monetary or goods, for their thrift store or food pantry.