Your Right to Know

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/21/2019 through 10/27/2019:

Brent Herron Davis, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/22/2019, 728 N 23rd Ave.; Charges: murder, 2nd degree, aggravated assault, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Mark Anthony Duncan, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2019, 1312 Soy Dr.; Charges: criminal impersonation, fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Tamra Ann Goff, 49, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/23/2019, 1856 Ferrell St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Franklin Shane Latham, 45, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2019, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Jeffrey Scott Somerville, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/23/2019, 1911 Hawks Loop; Charges: contempt of court. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/21/2019 through 10/27/2019.

Priscilla Lueann Wilson, w/f, 38 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates.

Thomas Claxton Blackmon, b/m, 47 – bonk revoked

Charles Edward Cliff, b/m, 49 – contempt of court

Chadwick Earl Dickerson, w/m, 48 – capias

Terry Harold Drake, w/m, 51 – bond revoked

Brandy Nicole Johnson, w/f, 29 – capias

Dana Dee Johnstone, w/f, 55 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

David Lynn Mingle, w/m, 54 – vio. light law, driving on revoked/suspended license

James Michael Ramey, w/m, 56 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Christopher Marquis Rodgers, b/m, 21 – capias

Carrie Anne Sansing, w/f, 45 – capias, driving on revoked/suspended license

Roderick Dionsae Williams, b/m, 33 – aggravated assault, violation of probation, grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Richard Garrick Flowers, w/m, 30 – domestic assault

Tamra Ann Goff, w/f, 49 – violation of probation

Lonnie Gene Holloman, w/m, 40 – attachment order

Damond Terrell McDonald, b/m, 41 – capias

Nicholas Grant Mealer, w/m, 21 – court

Carrie Anne Sansing, w/f, 45 – revocation or suspension of sentence

Jeffery Scott Somerville, w/m, 43 – capias, driving on revoked/suspended license

Marriages

Jason Andre’ Rhines of Rutherford and Bunny Jean Reckard of Rutherford

Shane Allin French of Shepherd, Texas and Tasha Nicole Fuller of Shepherd, Texas

Bradley Doyle Moore of Humboldt and Janey Jeter Houston of Humboldt

David Lee Johnson, Jr. of Trenton and Stacy Lynn Miller of Trenton

David Lee Herron of Milan and Dora Annette Hicks of Milan

Darren Dwight French of Alamo and Linda Darnell Kilburn Johnson of Humboldt

Benjamin Thomas Webb of Milan and Leslie Faye Hall of Rutherford

Tad Douglas Keathley of Trenton and Amber Renae Ricketts of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Abby Johnson to Harold Baucom and Beverly Baucom and Cheryl Haste – Trenton – $165,000

J.P. Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Tom Mikkelsen and Cindy Mikkelsen – Dyer – $26,600

Gregory L. Dunphy to Jerry Belew – Milan – $20,000

James F. Olson and wife, Susan J. Olson to A. Bret McMillion – Milan – $75,000

Susan Gall and husband, David Gall to Jennifer M. Potts – Humboldt – $82,500

Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Antonio Diaz Morales – Humboldt – $18,000

Barry W. Allen and wife, Sharon K. Allen to Danielle S. Lippens – Milan – $172,000

U.S. Bank National Association to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $26,000

Jerald L. Welch, Trustee of the Jerald L. Welch Living Trust, to Hunter Crockett – Milan – $73,600

Wade Lowrance to Evette Parker – Trenton – $7,000

Nancy C. Ledsinger to Pamela C. Kern and husband, Fred L. Kern – 6th CD – $84,600

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, Milan – $26,200

James W. Yarbro and Jason C. Yarbro, Co-Trustees of James M. Yarbro Irrevocable Trust to Tyler Andrew Moore – Kenton. $69,500

Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction – Milan – $26,200

Donny D. Dollar and wife, Lisa L. Dollar to David Needham and wife, Kelly Needham – Bradford – $26,250

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Gary W. Thomas and wife, Donna J. Thomas – Medina – $359,900

Josh Arnold to Timothy Doyle and wife, Mary Dana Doyle – Milan – $122,900

John Adkins and wife, Betty Atkins to Jeffery Chance Watkins and wife, Mandi L. Watkins – Humboldt – $238,900

Golconda, LP to KOKA Development, LLC – Medina – $100,000

Otis Sickler and wife, Beverly Sickler to Jeff Michael Walker and Jana Barger – Humboldt – $48,500

Kimberly Granger, a/k/a Kim Granger, to Michael Granger and wife, Kimberly Granger – Milan – $183,333

Gary W. Johnson and wife, Amanda Johnson to Audrey Tucker and Steven Tucker – Medina – $175,000

Keith Hazlewood, Kody Hazlewood and Kristy Hazlewood Butler to Alexander J. Bynum and Woodruff Investment Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $65,000

Ina R. Quinn to Michael Matthews – Milan – $20,000

Amy Denise Reeves to Carlye J. Cicinelli and James Weston Martin – Medina – $172,500

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 245 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000

Argent Trust Company, Successor Trustee of the William J. Webb Martial Trust, to Fred Baier, III and wife, Mary Sue Baier – Kenton – $225,000

Argent Trust Company, Successor Trustee of the William J. Webb Marital Trust, to Brent Baier and wife, Tiffany Baier – Kenton – $100,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – 253 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000

Peggy J. Smith, by Frances Raines her Attorney-in-Fact, to Alex B. Smith and wife, Kelly G. Smith – Humboldt – $34,000