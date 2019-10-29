Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/21/2019 through 10/27/2019:
Brent Herron Davis, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/22/2019, 728 N 23rd Ave.; Charges: murder, 2nd degree, aggravated assault, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Mark Anthony Duncan, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2019, 1312 Soy Dr.; Charges: criminal impersonation, fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Tamra Ann Goff, 49, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 10/23/2019, 1856 Ferrell St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Franklin Shane Latham, 45, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2019, Regal Inn; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Jeffrey Scott Somerville, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/23/2019, 1911 Hawks Loop; Charges: contempt of court. Arresting officer: PTL Kesterson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/21/2019 through 10/27/2019.
Priscilla Lueann Wilson, w/f, 38 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, improper display of plates.
Thomas Claxton Blackmon, b/m, 47 – bonk revoked
Charles Edward Cliff, b/m, 49 – contempt of court
Chadwick Earl Dickerson, w/m, 48 – capias
Terry Harold Drake, w/m, 51 – bond revoked
Brandy Nicole Johnson, w/f, 29 – capias
Dana Dee Johnstone, w/f, 55 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
David Lynn Mingle, w/m, 54 – vio. light law, driving on revoked/suspended license
James Michael Ramey, w/m, 56 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Christopher Marquis Rodgers, b/m, 21 – capias
Carrie Anne Sansing, w/f, 45 – capias, driving on revoked/suspended license
Roderick Dionsae Williams, b/m, 33 – aggravated assault, violation of probation, grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Richard Garrick Flowers, w/m, 30 – domestic assault
Tamra Ann Goff, w/f, 49 – violation of probation
Lonnie Gene Holloman, w/m, 40 – attachment order
Damond Terrell McDonald, b/m, 41 – capias
Nicholas Grant Mealer, w/m, 21 – court
Carrie Anne Sansing, w/f, 45 – revocation or suspension of sentence
Jeffery Scott Somerville, w/m, 43 – capias, driving on revoked/suspended license
Marriages
Jason Andre’ Rhines of Rutherford and Bunny Jean Reckard of Rutherford
Shane Allin French of Shepherd, Texas and Tasha Nicole Fuller of Shepherd, Texas
Bradley Doyle Moore of Humboldt and Janey Jeter Houston of Humboldt
David Lee Johnson, Jr. of Trenton and Stacy Lynn Miller of Trenton
David Lee Herron of Milan and Dora Annette Hicks of Milan
Darren Dwight French of Alamo and Linda Darnell Kilburn Johnson of Humboldt
Benjamin Thomas Webb of Milan and Leslie Faye Hall of Rutherford
Tad Douglas Keathley of Trenton and Amber Renae Ricketts of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Abby Johnson to Harold Baucom and Beverly Baucom and Cheryl Haste – Trenton – $165,000
J.P. Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Tom Mikkelsen and Cindy Mikkelsen – Dyer – $26,600
Gregory L. Dunphy to Jerry Belew – Milan – $20,000
James F. Olson and wife, Susan J. Olson to A. Bret McMillion – Milan – $75,000
Susan Gall and husband, David Gall to Jennifer M. Potts – Humboldt – $82,500
Fannie Mae, a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, to Antonio Diaz Morales – Humboldt – $18,000
Barry W. Allen and wife, Sharon K. Allen to Danielle S. Lippens – Milan – $172,000
U.S. Bank National Association to David Moore Investments, LLC – Humboldt – $26,000
Jerald L. Welch, Trustee of the Jerald L. Welch Living Trust, to Hunter Crockett – Milan – $73,600
Wade Lowrance to Evette Parker – Trenton – $7,000
Nancy C. Ledsinger to Pamela C. Kern and husband, Fred L. Kern – 6th CD – $84,600
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction, Milan – $26,200
James W. Yarbro and Jason C. Yarbro, Co-Trustees of James M. Yarbro Irrevocable Trust to Tyler Andrew Moore – Kenton. $69,500
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction – Milan – $26,200
Donny D. Dollar and wife, Lisa L. Dollar to David Needham and wife, Kelly Needham – Bradford – $26,250
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Gary W. Thomas and wife, Donna J. Thomas – Medina – $359,900
Josh Arnold to Timothy Doyle and wife, Mary Dana Doyle – Milan – $122,900
John Adkins and wife, Betty Atkins to Jeffery Chance Watkins and wife, Mandi L. Watkins – Humboldt – $238,900
Golconda, LP to KOKA Development, LLC – Medina – $100,000
Otis Sickler and wife, Beverly Sickler to Jeff Michael Walker and Jana Barger – Humboldt – $48,500
Kimberly Granger, a/k/a Kim Granger, to Michael Granger and wife, Kimberly Granger – Milan – $183,333
Gary W. Johnson and wife, Amanda Johnson to Audrey Tucker and Steven Tucker – Medina – $175,000
Keith Hazlewood, Kody Hazlewood and Kristy Hazlewood Butler to Alexander J. Bynum and Woodruff Investment Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $65,000
Ina R. Quinn to Michael Matthews – Milan – $20,000
Amy Denise Reeves to Carlye J. Cicinelli and James Weston Martin – Medina – $172,500
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 245 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Argent Trust Company, Successor Trustee of the William J. Webb Martial Trust, to Fred Baier, III and wife, Mary Sue Baier – Kenton – $225,000
Argent Trust Company, Successor Trustee of the William J. Webb Marital Trust, to Brent Baier and wife, Tiffany Baier – Kenton – $100,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael Presson – 253 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Peggy J. Smith, by Frances Raines her Attorney-in-Fact, to Alex B. Smith and wife, Kelly G. Smith – Humboldt – $34,000