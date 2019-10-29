Trunk or treat slated Halloween night

by Danny Wade

Halloween is a fun night for children of all ages. But in today’s world, parents have to be extra careful when their little tykes hit the neighborhood.

This year, the Humboldt Lions Club is teaming up with the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations to make Halloween both fun and safe. A community trunk or treat will be held at Bailey Park Halloween evening. Everyone is invited to participate.

“The idea of a community trunk or treat came from a Lion member,” King Lion Bob Pruett said. “Will Rojas said, ‘let’s have a trunk or treat’ but he didn’t get much response. After thinking about it, I brought it back during our next meeting.”

Pruett told the club that Rojas had a good idea and the club should hold a trunk or treat. But he suggested it be a community trunk or treat, not a Lions Club event.

“I contacted Amanda Love at the chamber and Valerie Hayes at city hall,” Pruett said during the early planning stages. “It took off like a hot air balloon.”

“The chamber is excited to partner with the Lions Club, as well as our friends in the city, on such a great idea,” said Humboldt Chamber Executive Director Amanda Love. “This trunk or treat is a safe place for kids to have a fun Halloween in our city.”

Once the chamber and the city were onboard, the ball got rolling. Hayes contacted city department heads as well as other city employees. With Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Graves, Public Works Supervisor Willie Reed, Lt. Heath Smith with the Humboldt Police Department and Austin Rogier with the Humboldt Fire Department, Library Director Brittney Keller and Senior Citizens Center Director Archie Cox involved, the trunk or treat was well on its way.

“This will be a good outreach for our community,” Hayes said. “Plus, it’s fun for the kids.”

There will be lots and lots of goodies for your little ghosts and goblins. The Boys & Girls Club will have games under the park pavilion along with a “Not So Haunted” House inside the building at Bailey Park.

Pruett said his wife Sandra, along with Suzanne Craig and Don Graves, are in charge of the haunted house. Pruett noted there will be several Lions members onsite to volunteer. They will be helping with parking, games, the haunted house, handing out candy and assisting with the ghoulish celebration.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., which gives parents plenty of time to get the kids in bed at their normal bedtime on a school night.

As of last week, there were 16 participants signed up to have vehicles and hand out candy.

Anyone who would like to participate in trunk or treat can register their car on the chamber’s website, www.humboldtchamber.com/trunk or call the chamber office at 784-1842 for more information.

Even if you do not plan on registering a car, you can still assist by helping sponsor jumpers for the kids, or be a candy sponsor by donating goodies to give out.

“This is a safer alternative to trick or treating and still be fun,” Pruett said.