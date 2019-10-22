Betty Ann Mayfield

Memorial services for Ms. Betty Mayfield will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Shiloh United Methodist Church with Rev. Don Prescott officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m.

Ms. Mayfield, 82, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Gibson, Tenn. to the late Floyd and Verna Turpen Osborne. Ms. Mayfield was a long time clerk at Simmons Shoe Store in Humboldt and was a member of New Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Ms. Mayfield was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Allen Mayfield; and siblings, Frances Harber, Elizabeth VanMeter and Willie Osborne.

She is survived by her children, Steve Mayfield and wife Lynnetta, Eric Shane Mayfield and wife Rebecca, and Mike Mayfield; grandchildren, Nekisha Mayfield Witcher, Daniel Mayfield (Holly), Lyndsie Mayfield Kail (Jeremy), Jessie Mayfield, Colby Mayfield and Savannah Mayfield; great-grandchildren, Leslie Ann Witcher, Logan Witcher, Alyssa Jo Mayfield, Lydia Kail and Cullen Kail; and brother, Bill Osborne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.