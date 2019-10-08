Your Right to Know
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 09/30/2019 through 10/06/2019:
Garry Jerome Brown, 19, of Jackson, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/02/2019, 2008 Campbell; Charges: aggravated burglary, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Jameson Lamar Galloway, 20, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2019, 2412 Elliott; Charges: aggravated assault, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, assault. Arresting officer: PTL.
Kevin Oneal Huddleston, 26, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2019, 580 Westside Dr.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Crystal Elaine Jones, 32, of Humboldt, TN; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2019, Regal Inn; Charges: driving w/o license, possession of drug paraphernalia, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, simple possession, violation of light law. Arresting officer: PTL Steward.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 09/30/2019 through 10/06/2019.
Robin Elaine Samples, w/f, 55 – capias, attachment order
Jeffrey Clark Tolley, w/m, 53 – hold for other agency
Carl Ray Turnbow, w/m, 73 – sex offender registry
Rodney Stigmond Turner, b/m, 55 – attachment order
Michael Dwayne West, w/m, 40 – fugitive from justice
John Allen Yarbrough Jr., w/m, 49 – domestic assault
Katie Alisa Barnett, w/f, 28 – violation of probation
Bobby Joe Bolin, w/m, 38 – viol. stop sign law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Marcus Dewayne Cole, b/m, 35 – attachment order
Carrie Fay Crawford, b/f, 47 – contributing to the dependency of a child
William Berl Doop, w/m, 39 – attachment order
Justin Walter Freeman, w/m, 39 – violation of probation
Billy Thomas Gateley, w/m, 41 – capias
Luann Hargis, w/f, 38 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Kevin Oneil Huddleston, b/m, 36 – capias
Lateesha Shunnea Matthews, b/m, 39 – attachment order
Nicholas Thomas Nolan, b/m, 38 – theft of property
Michael Alan Ring Jr., w/m, 33 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat., attachment order, joyriding, theft of property
Michael Shane Anders, w/m, 35 – capias
Daniel Allen Bazinet 2nd, w/m, 43 – capias
Jonathan Kirk Blankenship, w/m, 30 – capias
Thomas Lee Brown Sr., b/m, 44 – violation of parole
Ronald Dale Dillaha, w/m, 61 – capias
Lesenda Malana Gregory, w/f, 27 – attachment order
Ronnie Johnson, b/m, 61 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Kenny Lyle Johnson, w/m, 37 – capias
Crystal Elaine Jones, b/f, 43 – capias, attachment order
Norman Christopher Larue, w/m, 43 – violation of parole
Jeremy Jonathan Nobles, w/m, 36 – capias
Alan Ray Price, w/m, 26 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Carl Lathon Randle Jr., b/m, 27 – capias
Carmela Darlene Sexton, w/f, 58 – aggravated assault
Kevin Michael Small, b/m, 27 – attachment order
Aaron Devon Tate, b/m, 34 – violation of probation
Christopher William Wallsmith, w/m, 28 – capias
Inspections
MSG Food Truck, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Little People’s Daycare, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
South Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Medina, complete inspection, 100 score
Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
Yorkville School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Gibson County High School Cafeteria, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 87 score, two criticals
Spring Hill School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
La Lunada, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Milan Donuts, complete inspection, 80 score
Maria’s Mexican Grill, Milan, complete inspection, 74 score, five criticals
Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Kenton Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Trenton Rosenwald Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Milan Golf and Country Club Lounge, complete inspection, 93 score
Rutherford Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 100 score
La Lunada, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 93 score
Dyer Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 98 score
The Shack Shack BBQ, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, follow-up inspection, 100 score
La Carreta Grill, Medina, complete inspection, 97 score
Marriages
Najowan Raeshaun Miller of Dyer and Addison Bailey Nee of Dyer
Divorces
Britney Bailey vs. Jimmy Bailey
Ashley Carol Crandall vs. Michael Dewayne Crandall
Kaundra Michelle Peck vs. Joseph Albert Peck
Kristina Louise Skinner vs. Carl Henry Skinner
Melissa Michelle Barnes Arnold vs. Edward Frank Arnold
Blanca Esthela Villalbos vs. Ramon Villalbos Valderrama
Nathaniel Welshenbaugh vs. Stephanie Welshenbaugh
Bethany Paige Turner vs. Jason C. Turner
Jeremy Aldon Russell vs. Sarah Jeanne Levy
Real Estate Transfers
Northwest Tennessee Property to Lauren Barkley Shell and husband, Chad Shell – Milan – $97,900
Kimberly Dawn Chandler and husband, Jessie Lee Chandler to Maranda Shane – Milan – $144,000
Jonathan Murphree to Barry Allen, d/b/a Barry Allen Construction – Milan – $26,200
Byron S. Broom and wife, Celia V. Broom to Christopher Vance and wife, Tracey L. Vance – Medina – $182,000
Ricky Rogers, Bobby Rogers and Billy Rogers, Representatives of the Estate of Joeanne Rogers and Ricky Rogers, Bobby Rogers and Billy Rogers to David Pennington – Medina – $15,000
Milan Health Care, Inc. to Lynn Arnold and wife, Joani Arnold – Milan – $ 145,000
Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. to Maurice Stanley Evans and Joe Davis Evans – Humboldt – $116,000
Keith Hazlewood, Kody Hazlewood and Kristy Hazlewood Butler to Blake spellings and Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $64,000
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC to Richard Hopkins – Trenton – $ 65,000
Lauren Shell, f/k/a Lauren Barkley, to Kayla F. Lyell – Milan – $ 104,500
Thomas H. West, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Richard G. West, and Richard G. West to Hannah Keymon and husband, Seth Keymon – Milan – $103,000
Gail Brumit, f/k/a Gail B. Cole, and Barbara Gail Beal to Olivia Thompson – Milan – $94,000
Tammy Cox and husband, Louis Cox to Jerrod Gibbons and wife, Samantha L. Gibbons – Humboldt – $380,000
Elgie Flowers and Barbara Flowers to Karen J. Schwahn, Donna M. Flowers and Gary R. Flowers – Bradford – $2,500
Darryl Holland and wife, Karen Holland to Joshua L. Arnold – Milan – $205,000
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Gregory Todd Henry and wife, Susan Annette Henry – Medina – $247,900
Phyllis B. Beasley to Jennifer Lynn Weaver – Milan – $130,000
William H. Harrison, Jr. a/k/a Hudson Harrison, to Lone Oak Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $127,000
David Russell Curtis to Zachary Carroll and wife, Kristina Carroll – Humboldt – $245,000
Josh Youmans to Justin Smith and wife, Cherie Smith – Humboldt – $205,000
Charles Keith Steele and James Brent Dowland to Christopher Agapiou and wife, Jenny Asapiou -$562,000
William Stuart Odle and wife, Alison Choate Odle to Ed Norman – $Trenton – $24,000
George G. Boyte and wife, Lori A. Boyte to Richard P. Fillak and wife, Erika L. Fillak – Medina – $230,000
Joshua C. Lockhart and wife, Crystal Lockhart to Daniel A. Cochran and wife, Casey J. Cochran – Milan – $169,900
Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson to Christopher B. denton and wife, Katherine Migdon Denton – Medina – $237.000
Lee Erie Azbell to Michael Maggard – Bradford – $20,000
Branch Banking & Trust Company to Walter Bryant – Medina – $128,000
Darrel J. Diller, a/k/a Darrell J. Diller, to Katherine Yarbro and husband, Justin Yarbro – Trenton – $187,000
Austin R. Coleman and wife, Sara B. Coleman to Andrew R. Alexander – Medina – $176,000
Joe Gunn to Bernard Harris – Humboldt – $22,500
Building Permits
Darrel Huey, 22 Tara Drive, Medina
Amanda and Trent Britt, 126 Browning Road, Milan
Bob Hornby, 137 Bradford Highway, Rutherford
Bert and Vickie Jones, 61 Timberline Drive, Milan
Bret McMillion, 8 McMillion Drive, Medina
Bret McMillion, 11 McMillion Drive, Medina
William Rowan, 188 Humboldt Highway o/o Gibson, Humboldt
Rafael Mena, 58 Ira Falls Road, Trenton
Bobby and Marsha Stafford, 206 Midway Road #25, Dyer
Hunter Taylor, 217 Slim Charlton Road, Bradford
Alan McLeary, 65 McMinn Road, Milan
Suzanne Greenhaw, 210 Stadium Street, Trenton
Guillermo Capetillo/Torres, 610, Gibson Street, Trenton