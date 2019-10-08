Funeral services for Ms. Wilma Williams were held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Ms. Williams, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her home with family.

She was born in Evansville, Ind. to the late Thurman Fuller Griggs and Sula Mae Cooper Griggs.

Ms. Williams was a 1949 graduate of Peabody High School in Trenton, Tenn.; was retired from South Central Bell, Bell South, and AT&T after 33 years; and retired from Kroger after seven years.

She was a member of The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt.

Ms. Williams was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thurman “Midge” Griggs and Harold Wayne Griggs; son, Michael Lynn Williams; father of her children, Thomas Wayne Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Williams of Humboldt, Tenn.; grandson, Clayton Williams and wife Stacia; great-grandchildren, Eli, Mia and Zoe Williams, who live in South East Asia; daughter-in-law, Carol Williams Brown; many nieces and nephews; and her loving telephone operator family.