Funeral services for Caleb Tyler Terrell, 16, were held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Hatcher officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Terrell passed away on Saturday at his home in Humboldt.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Jane Childress, Bobby Wade and Carolyn Pace.

He is survived by his mother, Erin Wade of Humboldt; father, Roger Terrell of Humboldt; brother, Vincent Terrell of Humboldt; paternal grandmother, Nina Dulin of Humboldt; and paternal grandfather, Ronnie Terrell of Jackson, Tenn.; maternal grandparents, Bob and Paula Wade of Humboldt; great-grandmother, Janice Wade of Loretto, Tenn.; maternal great-grandfather, Paul Childress of Humboldt; aunts, Ellen Terrell of McMinnville, Tenn. and Lauren Wade of Milan, Tenn.; cousin Emma Coleman of Nashville, Tenn.; and second-cousin, Carter Coleman of Milan.