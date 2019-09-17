Your Right to Know

Court Report

Roderick Cole – domestic assault

Cody Fazio – simple possession Schedule VI

Thomas Blackmon – domestic assault

Kelsey Hunt – harassment, driving without DL

Leon Holmes – violation of probation

Phillip Palmer – best interest attempted domestic

Mathew Pellegrin – assault

Ramon Williams – harassment

Amanda Blackmon – possession of drug paraphernalia

Dennis Cagle Jr. – possession of drug paraphernalia

Rhonda Wiseman – reckless endangerment

Marice Estes – VBCL

Civil

Second Round Sub LLC vs Sherry Gonlazes

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Martha M. Clark

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Helen A. Bonds

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Melvene Patterson

LVNV Funding LLC vs Diana McCurrie

U.S. Bank National Associates as indenture trustee for CIM Trust 2016-4 mortgage backed notes vs Joe Abbott or current occupants

Ray Hopkins vs Lisa Noval

Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 09/09/2019 through 09/15/2019:

Glenda Renee Adams, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, 2009 Osborne; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Miller Edward Belliford, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/10/2019, 1204 McLin St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Christopher Devonte Emery, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2019, 2373 Maple Circle; Charges: aggravated assault, domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.

Virginia Lee Flowers, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, 114 S 6th; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Kathryn Lea Gordon, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2019, 2618 Ferrell; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.

Matthew Carl Jones, 30, of Oakfield; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2019, Jackson, Tenn.; Charges: forgery, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Ramon Levin Jones, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, 1006 Etheridge St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.

Terry Wayne Kelly, 53, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2019, 10th and Mitchell; Charges: public intoxication, indecent exposure. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Ralph William Land, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, Morning Star Church; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Victor Lofton, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/10/2019, 1204 McLin; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Willie Thomas Marshall, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, 1610 Burrow St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Rodriquez Savalas McKinnie, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2019, 114 S 6th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.

April Valia Murray, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2019, 1007 N 16th Ave.; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.

Rachel Nicole Page, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/10/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.

Michael Lynn Palmer, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2019, 900 21st; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.

Brian Adrian Pearson, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2019, 401 6th Ave.; Charges: violation of light law, driving rev/susp/exp license, simple possession, possession sch II. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 09/09/2019 through 09/15/2019.

Lisa Dawn Noval, w/f, 56 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Dylan Cage Pennington, w/m, 18 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Candice Megan Ross, w/f, 34 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Keith Thomas, b/m, 58 – capias

Natasha Nicole Walker, b/f, 19 – identity theft/use of another’s information, theft of property

Misty Dawn Williams, w/f, 36 – schedule II drug violations

Randall Edward Williams, w/m, 50 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Lukas Hayden Alexander, w/m, 20 – domestic assault

Kenneth Wayne Allen, w/m, 67 – driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Miller Edward Belliford, b/m, 57 – violation of probation

Melissa Lee Brinkley, w/f, 33 – capias

Marice Estes, b/f, 38 – worthless checks, contributing to the dependency of a child

Scottie Lee Harris, b/m, 37 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Paul Edward Johnson, w/m, 79 – assault

Yolynda Sharmane Jones, b/f, 29 – violation of probation

Sandra Kay Kee, b/f, 51 – theft of property

Janice Diane Kopiar, w/f, 45 – driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law

Toby A. McCauley, b/m, 43 – capias

Clifford Ray Bracknell, w/m, 50 – attachment order

Chandra Graves Cage, b/m, 48 – violation of probation, forgery, possession of stolen property, theft of property

Jerry Louis Fitzgerald Jr., b/m, 40 – court

Humberto Gomez Hernandez, w/m, 24 – driving under the influence

Ramon Levin Jones, b/m, 33 – capias

Ralph William Land Jr., w/m, 42 – attachment order

Victor Lofton, b/m, 55 – failure to appear

Marriages

Randolph Clint O’Connor of Milan and Linda Carole Levister of Milan

Jesse Earl Hathcock of Bradford and Amanda Elizabeth Mullins of Bradford

Justin Nicholas Blackwell of Milan and Ellie Bonnie Jean Holt of Milan

Brent Lee Autry of Milan and Kathleen Denise Clark of Milan

Divorces

Terry Grimes vs Theresa Grimes

Joseph L. Emery vs Antriala M. Emery

Real Estate Transfers

Jerry Foren and wife, Evaline H. Foren to Steve Yoder and wife, Barbara Yoder – Bradford – $282,000

Karen Newsom and Tommy Lee McKee, Co-Executors of the Estate of Betty Jo King McKee, to Jacob Deven Cavaness and Robert Craig Cavaness – Milan – $85,000

Jennifer McEarl Morgan and Brandon Dennon Morgan to Kevin Austin Seaton and Sara Olivia Kirkland – Medina – $157,900

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B.

Presson – 301 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 313 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 321 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000

Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 107 Steeplechase Drive a/k/a 306 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000

Cathleen M. Shannon to Charles Ray Carter and wife, Melissa Sue Carter – Milan – $41,000