Your Right to Know
Court Report
Roderick Cole – domestic assault
Cody Fazio – simple possession Schedule VI
Thomas Blackmon – domestic assault
Kelsey Hunt – harassment, driving without DL
Leon Holmes – violation of probation
Phillip Palmer – best interest attempted domestic
Mathew Pellegrin – assault
Ramon Williams – harassment
Amanda Blackmon – possession of drug paraphernalia
Dennis Cagle Jr. – possession of drug paraphernalia
Rhonda Wiseman – reckless endangerment
Marice Estes – VBCL
Civil
Second Round Sub LLC vs Sherry Gonlazes
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Martha M. Clark
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Helen A. Bonds
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Melvene Patterson
LVNV Funding LLC vs Diana McCurrie
U.S. Bank National Associates as indenture trustee for CIM Trust 2016-4 mortgage backed notes vs Joe Abbott or current occupants
Ray Hopkins vs Lisa Noval
Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 09/09/2019 through 09/15/2019:
Glenda Renee Adams, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, 2009 Osborne; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Miller Edward Belliford, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/10/2019, 1204 McLin St.; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Christopher Devonte Emery, 27, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2019, 2373 Maple Circle; Charges: aggravated assault, domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Bowens.
Virginia Lee Flowers, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, 114 S 6th; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Kathryn Lea Gordon, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2019, 2618 Ferrell; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Cano.
Matthew Carl Jones, 30, of Oakfield; Arrest date and location: 09/12/2019, Jackson, Tenn.; Charges: forgery, theft of property. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Ramon Levin Jones, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, 1006 Etheridge St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Estes.
Terry Wayne Kelly, 53, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2019, 10th and Mitchell; Charges: public intoxication, indecent exposure. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Ralph William Land, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, Morning Star Church; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Victor Lofton, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/10/2019, 1204 McLin; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Willie Thomas Marshall, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2019, 1610 Burrow St.; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Rodriquez Savalas McKinnie, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2019, 114 S 6th; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: SGT Bomer.
April Valia Murray, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2019, 1007 N 16th Ave.; Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: SGT Moore.
Rachel Nicole Page, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/10/2019, HPD; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: LT Smith.
Michael Lynn Palmer, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2019, 900 21st; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: SGT Wilson.
Brian Adrian Pearson, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2019, 401 6th Ave.; Charges: violation of light law, driving rev/susp/exp license, simple possession, possession sch II. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 09/09/2019 through 09/15/2019.
Lisa Dawn Noval, w/f, 56 – simple possession/casual exchange, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Dylan Cage Pennington, w/m, 18 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Candice Megan Ross, w/f, 34 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Keith Thomas, b/m, 58 – capias
Natasha Nicole Walker, b/f, 19 – identity theft/use of another’s information, theft of property
Misty Dawn Williams, w/f, 36 – schedule II drug violations
Randall Edward Williams, w/m, 50 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Lukas Hayden Alexander, w/m, 20 – domestic assault
Kenneth Wayne Allen, w/m, 67 – driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Miller Edward Belliford, b/m, 57 – violation of probation
Melissa Lee Brinkley, w/f, 33 – capias
Marice Estes, b/f, 38 – worthless checks, contributing to the dependency of a child
Scottie Lee Harris, b/m, 37 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Paul Edward Johnson, w/m, 79 – assault
Yolynda Sharmane Jones, b/f, 29 – violation of probation
Sandra Kay Kee, b/f, 51 – theft of property
Janice Diane Kopiar, w/f, 45 – driving on revoked/suspended license, viol. stop sign law
Toby A. McCauley, b/m, 43 – capias
Clifford Ray Bracknell, w/m, 50 – attachment order
Chandra Graves Cage, b/m, 48 – violation of probation, forgery, possession of stolen property, theft of property
Jerry Louis Fitzgerald Jr., b/m, 40 – court
Humberto Gomez Hernandez, w/m, 24 – driving under the influence
Ramon Levin Jones, b/m, 33 – capias
Ralph William Land Jr., w/m, 42 – attachment order
Victor Lofton, b/m, 55 – failure to appear
Marriages
Randolph Clint O’Connor of Milan and Linda Carole Levister of Milan
Jesse Earl Hathcock of Bradford and Amanda Elizabeth Mullins of Bradford
Justin Nicholas Blackwell of Milan and Ellie Bonnie Jean Holt of Milan
Brent Lee Autry of Milan and Kathleen Denise Clark of Milan
Divorces
Terry Grimes vs Theresa Grimes
Joseph L. Emery vs Antriala M. Emery
Real Estate Transfers
Jerry Foren and wife, Evaline H. Foren to Steve Yoder and wife, Barbara Yoder – Bradford – $282,000
Karen Newsom and Tommy Lee McKee, Co-Executors of the Estate of Betty Jo King McKee, to Jacob Deven Cavaness and Robert Craig Cavaness – Milan – $85,000
Jennifer McEarl Morgan and Brandon Dennon Morgan to Kevin Austin Seaton and Sara Olivia Kirkland – Medina – $157,900
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B.
Presson – 301 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 313 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 321 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Crosswynd Partners to Jeff Baker and Michael B. Presson – 107 Steeplechase Drive a/k/a 306 Saddlebrook Drive – Medina – $36,000
Cathleen M. Shannon to Charles Ray Carter and wife, Melissa Sue Carter – Milan – $41,000