Chamber celebration to have game show theme

by Danny Wade

Each year, the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce holds a banquet to honor their members and recognize board members. This year is no different.

Some banquets have been more like a business meeting while others were fun, with twists. This year’s Chamber Annual Membership Celebration will definitely be for the latter.

Beth Culpepper, chamber events coordinator, along with executive director Amanda Love and administrative coordinator Syndey Crews have planned a fun-filled evening with a tv game show theme.

The membership celebrations will be held at Twin Oaks on Thursday, September 16. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner and entertainment following at 6:30. Humboldt’s own Darrell “Harvey” Boyd will emcee.

For those who may not know Harvey, he is an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. Boyd got his start in media as an on-air personality on the family radio station as a youngster still in school. From there, he’s gone on to bigger and better things. Harvey owns and operates his own PR company and has dabbled at stand up comedy.

Culpepper said the annual event is a way to celebrate Humboldt and all the growth the city has experienced. Love will make a short presentation about the state of the chamber. She will recognize the current board of directors and make presentations to the out-going board members.

With the television game show theme, audience members will have the opportunity to participate in Humboldt’s own spin on popular game shows, “Let’s Take a Deal”, “Plinko”, “The Price is Correct” and “Who Wants to be a Humboldtaire”. There will be scratch off tickets with prizes.

Last year, the photo booth was a big hit. Chamber members will once again have fun with several fun props at the photo booth.

Shaw’s Old Country Store will cater this year’s buffet dinner with southern cooking at its best.

There will be other games available to play outside during the banquet, such as corn hole, bull’s eye bucket and other fun games.

Tickets are still available and should be purchased before September 24. Tables of eight are available as well. You can purchase tickets multiple ways. You can call, drop by or email the chamber office, or tickets can be purchased online on the chamber’s website, www.humboldtchamber.com. To purchase online, mouse over “Chamber Info” and select “events calendar”, then click on the Chamber

Membership Celebration link on the right side of the page. Or you can visit the chamber’s Facebook page, select “events” on the left column and scroll down to find the membership celebration link.

With each ticket, you receive a complimentary drink ticket. Additional tickets may be purchased.