Funeral services for Mr. Roy Lanier Harper Sr., 85, were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Nutbush, Tenn. Visitation was Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Mr. Harper, a retired employee of Porter Cable and member of Maranatha Baptist Church, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Sharle Ann Harper of Humboldt, Tenn.; three daughters, Susie E. Wood of Three Way, Tenn., Regina A. Karnes (Gary) and Jackie Patterson (Mike) both of Milan, Tenn.; two sons, Ira Harper (Debbie) of Bradford, Tenn. and Roy L. Harper Jr. (Pam) of Milan; a step-daughter, Gloria A. Reynolds of Humboldt; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.