Farmers market selling local veggies, fruit

by Mindy East

Humboldt Chamber Executive Director Amanda Love has a huge heart for her small-town and wants to see Humboldt thrive. Recently she has orchestrated a farmers market at Bailey Park location on 22nd Ave. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings.

Love jokingly said she started it for herself but added there is just nowhere within Humboldt that you can purchase local homegrown vegetables. Having a farmers market gives everyone the opportunity to do just that, purchase and enjoy fresh veggies.

Love wants the market to become the talk of the town and your table.

“I purchased some of the most beautiful okra there recently,” said Love. “Right now it’s not where I envisioned it to be but we will grow. Currently, we have four to five vendors that rotate daily and weekly, and I would love to see that doubled.”

The space at Bailey Park is limited but there is room to grow. Love would like to have at least eight more vendors to join. Vendors have the perfect location under the shade trees closest to the corner of 22nd Ave. and Mitchell St.

The market was originally going to run through September but some vendors are planning on bringing pumpkins, gourds and even fresh catfish, so it will run through the end of October.

The market has slowed down with it being between harvests but will pick back up next month with some new vendors coming. While it is a farmers market, there will also be gourmet popcorn, chanterelle mushrooms and sometimes there is a vendor that makes homemade soaps.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you can do so by contacting the Humboldt Chamber at 784-1842 or you can fill out an application online at www.humboldtchamber.com. A small vendor fee is good for the entire season. All products must be locally grown in our area, according to Love.

Whether it’s during the week or maybe you’d like to take your children or grandchildren on a Saturday morning, the farmers market is sure to make a memory. Please note that all vendors accept cash only.